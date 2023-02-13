Vejmelka will be between the pipes on the road against Nashville on Monday, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.
Vejmelka hasn't suffered a regulation loss in his last four contests, registering a 3-0-1 record, 2.25 GAA and .936 save percentage. On the year, the 26-year-old netminder has already surpassed his win total from last season with 14 victories in 37 contests.
