Vejmelka will be between the pipes on the road against Nashville on Monday, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Vejmelka hasn't suffered a regulation loss in his last four contests, registering a 3-0-1 record, 2.25 GAA and .936 save percentage. On the year, the 26-year-old netminder has already surpassed his win total from last season with 14 victories in 37 contests.