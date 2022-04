Vejmelka will guard the home goal during Wednesday's matchup with Chicago, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Vejmelka was tested early and often in his last start Monday against the Hurricanes, and he ultimately wasn't up to the task surrendering five goals on 51 shots en route to a 5-3 loss. He'll try to get back in the win column in a favorable home matchup with a free-falling Blackhawks team that's lost nine of its last 10 games.