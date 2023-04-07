Vejmelka allowed four goals on 33 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.

Vejmelka's losing streak is up to five games, and he's given up 18 goals in that span. He had no answer for the Kraken's top line in this contest -- each member of that trio put a goal past the 26-year-old netminder. Vejmelka is down to 18-24-5 with a 3.40 GAA and a .902 save percentage through 49 appearances this season. The Coyotes have a favorable matchup at home versus the Ducks on Saturday, but it's unclear which goalie they'll start in that contest.