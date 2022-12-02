Vejmelka allowed four goals on 31 shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Kings. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Vejmelka held his own over the first half of the game, but Anze Kopitar put the Kings ahead for good 5:22 into the third period. Vejmelka has allowed at least four goals in three of his last five outings, going 1-3-1 in that span. He's at 6-6-2 with a 3.04 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 15 contests overall. The 26-year-old is the Coyotes' unquestioned starter in goal, but the poor team in front of him renders him tough to roster in standard fantasy formats despite passable ratios.