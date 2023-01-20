Vejmelka stopped 29 of 33 shots, suffering a 4-0 loss to the Capitals on Thursday.
Vejmelka struggled in the loss to Washington, posting a .879 save percentage while getting beat in each period Thursday. Vejmelka has now dropped eight straight games and owns a 0-7-0 record with a 4.11 GAA and a .881 save percentage in the month of January. Saturday against Dallas marks the next chance for Vejmelka to be between the pipes.
