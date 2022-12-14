Vejmelka allowed three goals on 33 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.

Vejmelka allowed three or more goals for the seventh straight game, and it was enough to send him to a loss this time after he'd won his last two outings. The 26-year-old has faced no fewer than 27 shots in any game in that longer span. For the season, he's at 8-8-3 with a 3.07 GAA and a .913 save percentage. He's proving that he won't torpedo a fantasy team's ratios, though wins will likely continue to be hard to come by. The Coyotes have a home back-to-back versus the Islanders on Friday and Sabres on Saturday -- expect Vejmelka and Connor Ingram to split those starts.