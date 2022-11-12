Vejmelka will start Saturday's road game against New Jersey, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.
Vejmelka has won his past three outings, stopping 90 of 93 shots. He is coming off a 24-save shutout victory over the Islanders on Thursday. Vejmelka's hot streak has lifted his record to 5-3-1 on the year to go along with a 3.06 GAA and a .915 save percentage. He has gone 1-1-0 versus the Devils in his career, allowing seven goals on 74 shots.
