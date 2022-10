Vejmelka will start Friday's preseason tilt in Vancouver, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Vejmelka is likely making his final preseason appearance before the Coyotes begin their regular season next week. The second-year netminder posted a 3.68 GAA and an .898 save percentage last season. Expect him to be Arizona's top goaltending option again during the 2022-23 campaign.