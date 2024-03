Vejmelka will be in net Thursday at home against the Wild, per Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports.

Vejmelka was stellar in his last start Sunday against the Capitals stopping 24 of 26 shots in a 5-2 win. The 27-year-old will look to win his third straight game against a team that ranks 18th in goals per game at 3.08. He will look to propel the Coyotes to win after an embarrassing loss to the Blackhawks on Tuesday at home.