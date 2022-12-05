Vejmelka will start Monday on the road versus Calgary, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Vejmelka has gone winless in his past three outings, giving 10 goals on 99 shots. He has a 6-6-3 record this season with a 3.02 GAA and a .913 save percentage through 16 games played. Vejmelka went 0-2-0 in three games versus the Flames last year with a 4.51 GAA.