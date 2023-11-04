Vejmelka will guard the home net Saturday against Winnipeg.
Vejmelka has stopped 77 of 88 shots during his three-game winless skid (0-2-1). He has 2-3-1 record this season with a 2.75 GAA and a .916 save percentage through six appearances this campaign.
More News
-
Coyotes' Karel Vejmelka: Falters in overtime loss•
-
Coyotes' Karel Vejmelka: Slated to face Ducks•
-
Coyotes' Karel Vejmelka: Squanders early lead•
-
Coyotes' Karel Vejmelka: Gets starting nod Friday•
-
Coyotes' Karel Vejmelka: Takes loss in relief appearance•
-
Coyotes' Karel Vejmelka: Sharp in second win•