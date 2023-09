Vejmelka will tend the twine in Sunday's game versus the Kings in Australia, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Connor Ingram will start the first game of the NHL Global Series in Melbourne, and Vejmelka will go a day later. The 27-year-old Vejmelka enters 2023-24 as the Coyotes' presumptive starter after posting an 18-24-6 record, a 3.43 GAA and an .899 save percentage through 50 games.