Vejmelka will patrol the home crease Tuesday versus Columbus, according to Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports.

The Coyotes plan to rotate starts between Vejmelka and Connor Ingram for the remainder of the season. The 27-year-old Vejmelka has stopped 64 of 66 shots en route to winning his past two outings. He has a 10-17-2 record this season with a 3.28 GAA and an .899 save percentage through 32 games played. The Blue Jackets rank 25th in the league this campaign with 2.86 goals per contest.