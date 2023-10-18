Vejmelka stopped 33 of 34 shots in Tuesday's 1-0 loss to the Islanders.

Vejmelka was excellent Tuesday, allowing just a power-play goal in the second period while turning aside 33 shots. However, the Coyotes' offense could only muster 13 shots as Vejmelka was stuck with the 1-0 loss. The 27-year-old netminder has gotten off to a strong start this season, going 1-1-0 while stopping 66 of 70 shots through his first two games after posting an 18-24-6 record with a .900 save percentage last year. Vejmelka will likely get another chance in goal Thursday when the Coyotes visit the Blues.