Vejmelka surrendered six goals on 34 shots in Thursday's 6-2 loss to Philadelphia.

Vejmelka faced a staggering 19 shots in the second period, and he was beaten five times during that frame. He fell to 11-12-4 with a 3.33 GAA and .903 save percentage in 28 contests this season. The 26-year-old has allowed at least five goals in each of his last three starts.