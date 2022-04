Vejmelka will be between the pipes at home versus Carolina on Monday, Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic reports.

Vejmelka is winless in his last four outings, as he has posted an 0-3-0 record and abysmal 6.79 GAA. Given his underwhelming supporting cast, the 25-year-old Czech shouldn't be expected to pick up too many wins down the stretch, limiting him to low-end fantasy value.