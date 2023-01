Vejmelka will get the starting nod versus Florida on the road Tuesday, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Vejmelka has allowed three or more goals in all but one of his last 13 appearances. During that stretch, the 26-year-old Czech is 5-5-3 with a .899 save percentage. Given his supporting cast, fantasy players probably shouldn't be expecting Vejmelka to rack up a ton of wins this season with his ceiling likely in the 20-25 range if only through sheer volume of starts.