Vejmelka will get the starting nod at home versus the Islanders on Friday, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Vejmelka has conceded three or more goals in all but one of his last 10 outings, posting a 3-5-2 record and .911 save percentage. The Coyotes are allowing 35.1 shots per game, third highest in the NHL, so while Vejmelka could have some fantasy upside due to a high volume of shots, he hasn't exactly been keeping them out of the net either.