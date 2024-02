Vejmelka will get the starting nod on the road against the Flyers on Monday, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Vejmelka has struggled in his last five starts, posting a 1-4-0 record and 5.15 GAA, though he did put together a perfect 28-save relief appearances versus Vegas on Thursday. If he can perform closer to that level versus Philadelphia, the 27-year-old backstop could play his way back into more starts after losing the No. 1 job to Connor Ingram.