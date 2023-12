Vejmelka will get the starting nod on the road against the Sabres on Monday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Vejmelka will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing last outing versus the Blues in which he gave up four goals on 11 shots. The backstop has been forced to watch from the bench for seven straight games in favor of Connor Ingram but will take the first game of the Coyotes' back-to-back. Meanwhile, Ingram should be between the road pipes in Pittsburgh on Tuesday.