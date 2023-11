Vejmelka will get the starting nod at home against the Blues on Wednesday, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Vejmelka has been evenly splitting starts with Connor Ingram over the team's last 11 games, so fantasy players can likely expect Ingram to get the nod against Vegas on Saturday. For his part, Vejmelka is winless in his last five appearances, posting a 0-3-2 record, 3.82 GAA and .873 save percentage.