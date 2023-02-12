Vejmelka allowed six goals on 37 shots in Saturday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Blues.

Vejmelka's strong run of play came to a crashing halt Saturday. He gave up five straight goals in 18:13 of game time in the contest, though the Coyotes were able to bounce back from their third-period deficit, only for Ryan O'Reilly to win it for the Blues in overtime. Vejmelka had given up just three goals over his last three starts combined, though playing behind the Coyotes' shaky defense made that success unsustainable. He's now at 14-17-5 with a 3.24 GAA and a .906 save percentage through 37 appearances. He's been sharing the crease with Connor Ingram over the last month, so Vejmelka will probably cede the starting duties for Monday's game in Nashville.