Vejmelka will guard the home goal Thursday versus the Senators, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.
Vejmelka has lost his last five games, posting a 4.74 GAA and an .861 save percentage in that span. The Senators' offense-first strategy could lead to this game being a barn-burner -- Vejmelka may be better left on the bench in fantasy given his recent struggles.
