Vejmelka turned aside 26 shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

The second-year netminder took a 2-0 lead into the third period before a couple bad bounces and defensive miscues resulted in two Toronto goals 24 seconds apart from right on his doorstep. Vejmelka shrugged off the misfortune though and stood tall the rest of the way as Arizona reclaimed the lead. After coughing up 11 goals in his first two starts of the season, both losses, this was an important bounce-back effort for the 26-year-old as he looks to lock down the No. 1 job for the Coyotes.