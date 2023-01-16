Vejmelka stopped 22 of 24 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Jets on Sunday.

Vejmelka surrendered both goals on just five shots in the second period. He's now lost his last seven contests, but at least Sunday ended his run of seven straight games where he allowed three or more goals. Vejmelka is 11-16-4 with a 3.33 GAA and .902 save percentage in 32 contests this season.