Vejmelka stopped 34 of 36 shots in a 3-2 win against Washington on Saturday.

Vejmelka bounced back after surrendering four goals on 26 shots in a 7-2 loss to Dallas on Thursday. He has a 3-3-1 record, 3.72 GAA and .901 save percentage in eight contests. Those obviously are ugly numbers, but the Coyotes' other goaltender, Connor Ingram, is doing even worse with a 1-3-0 record, 4.42 GAA and .874 save percentage in four contests, so Vejmelka isn't in any immediate danger of losing the starting job.