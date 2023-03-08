Vejmelka stopped 40 of 42 shots in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Blues.

Vejmelka and the Coyotes killed off six penalties in the contest. Pavel Buchnevich had both of the Blues' goals. Vejmelka has alternated wins and losses over his last four games, allowing 15 goals in that span. He's up to 17-19-5 with a 3.36 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 43 appearances this season. Vejmelka and Connor Ingram continue to alternate starts, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the latter in goal for Thursday's game versus the Predators.