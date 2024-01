Vejmelka made 37 saves in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to Florida.

The Panthers struck three times before the 10-minute mark in the first period, and the Coyotes never recovered. Vejmelka has lost four straight decisions, and sluggish starts are becoming a recurring theme for the 27-year-old netminder -- he got the hook before the first intermission in his last outing. In five appearances since Christmas, Vejmelka has a disastrous 5.15 GAA and .854 save percentage.