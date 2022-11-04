Vejmelka surrendered four goals on 26 shots in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Stars.

Vejmelka entered shortly after the halfway mark of the first period, as Connor Ingram yielded three goals on 10 shots to open the contest. Vejmelka didn't fare much better in this one, but it won't show up in his record. The 26-year-old now has a 3.97 GAA and an .895 save percentage in seven outings (six starts). He'll have a tough time getting wins behind a lackluster defense, and he's not stopping enough shots to make up for that.