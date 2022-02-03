Vejmelka allowed four goals on 50 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Flames.

Vejmelka was again under siege, as he has often been this season behind a lackluster defense. This was the fourth time in 27 games he's faced more than 40 shots. Vejmelka took his fourth straight loss, dropping to 6-18-1 with a 3.42 GAA and a .903 save percentage through 27 appearances. He's split time fairly evenly with Scott Wedgewood recently, and that arrangement will likely continue at least until Carter Hutton (ankle) can return from injured reserve.