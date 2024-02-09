Vejmelka stopped all 28 shots he faced in relief on Connor Ingram in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Vejmelka had an excellent showing in relief after Ingram gave up three goals on six shots. Prior to Thursday, Vejmelka had allowed at least three goals in five straight outings. The 27-year-old has struggled in 2023-24 with a 6-11-2 record, a 3.33 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 21 outings. With Ingram starting to stumble, Vejmelka's got an opportunity to claim more playing time in the short term.