Vejmelka stopped 28 of 28 shots to lead the Coyotes to a 2-0 win over the Sabres on Saturday.

Vejmelka was excellent Saturday, earning the first star of the game and not allowing a single shot past him on 28 shots. This game was a much-needed bounce-back performance for Vejmelka as he had allowed four goals in four straight games and conceded the majority of starts to Connor Ingram lately. This victory marked the first for the Czech goaltender since Oct 21 versus Anaheim. Vejmelka will likely concede most of the starts to Ingram for the time being, though if his strong performance continues, he may be able to work himself back into a larger timeshare of the net.