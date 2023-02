Vejmelka turned aside 29 shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Predators.

It was another solid performance from the 26-year-old netminder, who stumbled a bit in the second period by giving up two goals in about four minutes but was otherwise untroubled by Nashville's attack. Vejmelka has given up two goals or less in four of his last five starts, going 4-0-1 over that stretch with a 2.20 GAA and .936 save percentage, and the surge has carried him to a career-high 15 wins on the season.