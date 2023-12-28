Vejmelka stopped 20 of 24 shots in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime victory over Colorado.

Vejmelka got off to a shaky start Wednesday, allowing four goals in the first two periods. However, he'd settle in as the Coyotes scored five unanswered goals en route to the overtime victory. It's the fourth straight win for the 27-year-old Vejmelka. He allowed just two goals on 75 shots in his final three starts prior to the holiday break. Overall, Vejmelka's 6-7-2 with a .902 save percentage and 3.01 GAA while sharing starting duties with Connor Ingram this season.