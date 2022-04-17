Vejmelka allowed two goals on 10 shots in Saturday's 9-1 loss to the Flames.

Vejmelka relieved Harri Sateri after the latter allowed four goals in a span of 2:33 early in the second period. Vejmelka finished the frame, but Sateri returned to the crease in the third to close out the game. The result didn't go on Vejmelka's line -- he remains at 12-30-2 with a 3.64 GAA and an .898 save percentage through 47 contests. The Coyotes have another tough matchup next, as they'll host the Hurricanes on Monday.