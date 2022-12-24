Vejmelka allowed one goal on 27 shots in Friday's 2-1 shootout win over the Kings.

Vejmelka hadn't allowed fewer than three goals in any outing since his shutout win over the Hurricanes on Nov. 23. He was much better against the Kings, limiting the damage to an Alex Iafallo power-play goal in the second period. Vejmelka has won four of his last seven starts, and he improved to 10-9-4 with a 3.09 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 24 games overall. The Coyotes' first game after the holiday break is at home versus the Avalanche.