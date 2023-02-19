Vejmelka stopped 9 of 14 shots in the Coyotes' 6-5 shootout loss to the Kings on Saturday.

Vejmelka struggled mightly in this game, allowing five goals in the first period, eventually getting pulled just 15:48 into the game. As the Coyotes tied the game at 5-5, Vejmelka did not register the loss for the contest. After losing eight straight games earlier in January, Vejmelka has had a better run of late, winning four of his last six contests. He is potentially a candidate to be moved by the trade deadline.