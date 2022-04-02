Vejmelka allowed three goals on nine shots in Friday's 5-0 loss to the Ducks.

Vejmelka's seventh straight start didn't even make it to the 10-minute mark, as the Ducks set the tone early to snap an 11-game losing streak. Josef Korenar finished the contest, allowing two goals on 28 shots, though the lack of offense from the Coyotes was just as much of a factor as the poor goaltending. April could be a tough month for Vejmelka -- Clayton Keller (leg) is out for the year, so already thin goal support could get even more scarce. The rookie netminder dropped to 11-27-2 with a 3.44 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 42 appearances. The Coyotes have a back-to-back up next, visiting Chicago on Sunday and St. Louis on Monday.