Vejmelka allowed three goals on 46 shots in Friday's 4-3 win over the Bruins.

Vejmelka gave up a goal in each period, but a Lawson Crouse goal in the final minute of regulation lifted the Coyotes to victory. Given the quality of the opponent, this is one of Vejmelka's most impressive wins of the season. The 26-year-old improved to 7-7-3 with a 3.03 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 18 games. The Coyotes' next game is against the Flyers on Sunday, which should be a less intimidating matchup for the 26-year-old if he starts.