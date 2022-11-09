Vejmelka allowed one goal on 33 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Sabres.

Vejmelka is quietly building some momentum -- he's won his last three starts, allowing just four goals in those contests. Unfortunately, he also gave up four goals in a relief outing during that span. The 26-year-old is up to 4-3-1 with a 3.41 GAA and a .908 save percentage in nine contests. He won't be a steady source of wins all year, but he can be a viable streaming option in favorable matchups. The Coyotes' next game is Thursday versus the Islanders.