Vejmelka struggled early Thursday as the Penguins overwhelmed the Coyotes 6-2.

Vejmelka, who earned a win in only 25 percent of his appearances last season, surrendered three goals on the opening seven shots he faced Thursday. Things didn't improve much. The 26-year-old netminder faced 53 shots, including 14 on the penalty kill. Vejmelka entered the season seeking to rebound from a disappointing rookie campaign, posting a 3.68 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage. He has yet to earn the trust of most fantasy managers.