Vejmelka will start in goal at home Thursday versus the Maple Leafs, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Vejmelka got a little extra rest coming out of the holiday break as Connor Ingram backstopped the Coyotes to a 6-3 win over the Avalanche on Tuesday. It's no surprise Vejmelka's back in goal -- he's been the Coyotes' top goalie for a majority of the year. He earned his first win over the season over Toronto on Oct. 17, stopping 26 of 28 shots in that contest.