Vejmelka kicked aside 33 of the 36 shots he faced in Friday's 4-3 shootout win against the Devils.
The 27-year-old Czech tendy was staked to a 2-0 lead early in the second period, but he was beaten for three straight goals in a 10-plus minute span to fall behind. Nick Schmaltz bailed him out with a power-play goal in the third, and Vejmelka stopped both Timo Meier and Jesper Bratt in the shootout to rebound for the win.
