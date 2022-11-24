Vejmelka made 36 saves in a 4-0 win over Carolina on Wednesday.

It was his third NHL shutout and second of the season. His first came Nov. 10 over the Islanders. The Coyotes played great defense in front of Vejmelka and he made several 10-bell saves, including a number in the first period when the Canes outshot the Yotes 14-1. He now sports a 6-5-1 record with a 2.98 GAA and .916 save percentage.