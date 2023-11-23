Vejmelka coughed up four goals on just 11 shots in Wednesday's 6-5 loss against the Blues.

Vejmelka was pulled after getting beaten by on a shorthanded goal by Alexey Toropchenko early in the second period, slipping behind 4-3. He was replaced by Connor Ingram. Vejmelka has allowed exactly four goals in each of his past three starts, and this was the first time he was pulled in 11 appearances this season. He has been anything but flawless this season. He'll look to bounce back Saturday on the road against the Golden Knights.