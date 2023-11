Vejmelka is expected to guard the road net against St. Louis on Thursday, per Craig Morgan of GoPHNX.com.

Vejmelka will try to snap his personal four-game losing streak. He has struggled during that stretch, allowing 16 goals on 115 shots (.861 save percentage), which is in stark contrast to his 2-1-0 record, 1.65 GAA and .951 save percentage over his first three outings of 2023-24. The Blues are enduring their own hardships -- they've averaged just 2.36 goals per game this campaign.