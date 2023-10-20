Vejmelka is expected to start Saturday against Anaheim, per Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports.

Vejmelka has a 1-1-0 record while saving 66 of 70 shots in two contests this season. He's traditionally struggled against the Ducks, posting a 5.22 GAA and an .850 save percentage in two career games. Anaheim has averaged 3.00 goals per game in 2023-24.