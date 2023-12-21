Vejmelka is slated to start on the road against San Jose on Thursday, per Patrick Brown of the Coyotes' official site.

Vejmelka will attempt to earn his third straight win after stopping the 44 shots he faced over his last two contests. That span includes a shutout victory over Buffalo on Saturday and his relief appearance appearance in Arizona's 4-3 win over the Senators on Tuesday. Vejmelka has a 4-7-2 record, 3.02 GAA and .903 save percentage in 14 outings this campaign. The Sharks rank last offensively this year with 2.09 goals per game, and they've managed just three goals over their last three contests.