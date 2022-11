Vejmelka is slated to start against the Islanders on the road Thursday.

Vejmelka has a 4-3-1 record, 3.41 GAA, and .908 save percentage in nine games this season. He's done well lately, holding the competition to two or fewer goals in three of his last four games. The Islanders might be a challenge though. They're tied for 10th in the league offensively with 3.50 goals per game.