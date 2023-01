Vejmelka is slated to get the starting nod on the road against the Flyers on Thursday, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Vejmelka has given up a combined 10 goals on 72 shots in his last two outings for a .861 save percentage. In fact, the 26-year-old netminder is sporting a 2-3-1 record in his last six contests. With Vejmelka taking the first game of the Yotes back-to-back, Connor Ingram is expected to feature against the Blackhawks on Friday.